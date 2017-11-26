App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 26, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt to launch portal for information on medical tourism

The Maharashtra government is planning to launch a website on medical tourism in the state and provide necessary information about treatments and costs to foreign patients.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government is planning to launch a website on medical tourism in the state and provide necessary information about treatments and costs to foreign patients.

The website, which is expected to serve as a single window for information, is likely to be functional in a month's time, said a statement issued by state health minister Dr Deepak Sawant on Saturday.

The portal will provide details of various services related to medical tourism as well as other important information, like the administrative procedures to be followed for procuring visa and the documents required.

The representatives from private and charitable hospitals were earlier invited by the health department for a discussion regarding the portal, said the statement.

The need to develop standard operating protocols was felt when Egyptian woman Eman Ahmed, who weighed around 500 kgs, left Mumbai's Saifee Hospital in May this year amid a row, after receiving free treatment for 83 days.

Noting that exaggerated expectations can sometimes give rise to misunderstandings, Sawant said the aim of the portal is to give a realistic picture to patients about the hospitals, facilities, expenditure, duration of treatment, visa and cost.

The government also plans to set up kiosks at the international airport to ease travel and logistics for those visiting the state for medical tourism, he said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.