App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 04, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

London mayor, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis discuss cooperation in public transport

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday discussed ways to increase cooperation between Mumbai and London in various fields including public transport and medical tourism.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday discussed ways to increase cooperation between Mumbai and London in various fields including public transport and medical tourism.

Khan, accompanied by a British delegation met Fadnavis at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai this morning.

Deputy High Commissioner in Mumbai Crispin Simon and Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar were also present.

"Increased cooperation in Mumbai and London for public transport, medical tourism and many other areas got discussed at the meeting," Fadnavis said.

"Mumbai is already the financial capital of India but we wish to make it the 'financial and technological hub of the world'," Fadnavis tweeted.

He also proposed for cooperation in the redevelopment of film city in Mumbai.

A letter of intent for the inclusion of Mumbai as a member city into the list of World Cultural Forum got signed in presence of Fadnavis.

Khan is in Mumbai in a bid to drum up trade for London and to boost cultural ties with India.

Khan, who played football with children and posed for pictures with Bollywood stars yesterday during his Mumbai visit, will travel to New Delhi and Amritsar before crossing the border to Pakistan where he will visit Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Lucky 7! Stocks which could double their EPS by FY19; do you have them on your list?

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Avoid big losses in your portfolio: Use options strategy to hedge risk

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Budget 2018: Pensioners, corporates could get tax breaks, no big bang reforms expected

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.