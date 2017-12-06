App
Dec 06, 2017 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Loans given to 195 people under Mudra Yojana scheme

The loans were distributed to people of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, women and other backward communities to expand and carry out new entrepreneurial activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 195 people from the weaker sections of society were today given loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme, while observing the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

Kamrup (Metro) District Deputy commissioner M Angamuthu distributed the loans to people of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, women and other backward communities to expand and carry out new entrepreneurial activities to strengthen their financial growth.

The deputy commissioner also distributed award and financial support under the Ambedkar Fellowship scheme to five meritorious students of weaker sections of the city for their pursuit of higher education.

He urged all beneficiaries and students to carry out their activities in respective fields and to attain excellence through this support in the coming days.

Angamathu also requested all officials of banks to extend more such support to these weaker section to strengthen their regular income in pursuit of a better life for their family members.

