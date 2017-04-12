Apr 12, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com
Kulbhushan Jadhav likely to dominate last day of Budget session
The Death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court is expected to feature again in Parliament today, which is the last day of the Budget session.The Parliament witnessed a rare show of unity on Tuesday as MPs cutting across party lines backed the government to take any action to bring Jadhav.