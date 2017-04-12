App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 12, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Kulbhushan Jadhav likely to dominate last day of Budget session

The Parliament witnessed a rare show of unity on Tuesday as MPs cutting across party lines backed the government to take any action to bring Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav likely to dominate last day of Budget session

The Death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court is expected to feature again in Parliament today, which is the last day of the Budget session.

The Parliament witnessed a rare show of unity on Tuesday as MPs cutting across party lines backed the government to take any action to bring Jadhav.

tags #Current Affairs #government #Kulbhushan Jadhav #Pakistan #Parliament

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.