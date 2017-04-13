Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India knows neither his condition, nor location

The government knows neither the location nor the condition of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

“Kulbhushan Jadhav is a kidnapped innocent Indian. We do not know his location or condition as Pakistan is refusing to share details with us,” said MEA spokesperson, Gopal Baglay.

The official further said, “There is a national sentiment attached to Jadhav in India. What has happened to him is against the principles of justice and international laws, agreements.”

The spokesperson added that India had been discussing Jadhav’s kidnapping with Iran since last year and that the India-Pak consular access agreements are not being adhered to.

"We are in touch with Pakistan through our High Commission," said Baglay as sources told News18 that India has made 14 consular access requests for Kulbhushan Jadhav, with the Indian High Commission being asked to move another one.

Alleged Indian ‘spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav, was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on Monday. The issue has become yet another point of contention among the two countries. Arrested on March 3 last year by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, Jadhav was called a ‘serving officer’ in the Indian Navy and alleged to be deputed to the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) by Pakistan. The claim has been refuted by the Indian government, which has stated that Jadhav was a former Navy officer but had nothing to do with the government.

Reacting strongly to Jadhav's sentencing, India has said that if the ruling was carried out, "the government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder".

The death sentence awarded to Jadhav recently echoed in both Houses of Parliament where all parties came together to condemn the "indefensible" verdict and pressed the government to take every step to help him.