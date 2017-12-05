App
Dec 05, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jayalalithaa death anniversary: Black-clad EPS,OPS lead silent march

AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam and party Co-Coordinator and Chief Minister, K Palaniswami led a silent procession of party workers from Anna Salai to Jayalalithaa's mausoleum on Marina beach here.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was today remembered on her first death anniversary, with AIADMK veterans K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam leading the party supporters in paying tributes to their 'Amma.' Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed as 'Amma,' meaning mother in Tamil, by her supporters.

Most of the party workers, including the two leaders and many other ministers, were clad in black shirts. Scores of party supporters also turned up at the mausoleum to pay tributes to her. Jayalalithaa, admitted to a corporate hospital here in September 2016, breathed her last this day last year, after 75 days of hospitalisation.

