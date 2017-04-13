App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 12, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaya death: Madras HC grants bail to woman doctor

The Madras High Court today granted bail to a city-based doctor, who was arrested in February for claiming that former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was brought dead to a private hospital here.

Jaya death: Madras HC grants bail to woman doctor

The Madras High Court today granted bail to a city-based doctor, who was arrested in February for claiming that former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was brought dead to a private hospital here.

When the bail application of Dr Rama Seetha came up, Justice S Bhaskaran granted her bail.

At a public meeting held by supporters of Deepa Jayakumar, niece of the late chief minister, Seetha had claimed that Jayalalithaa was brought dead to Apollo hospital.

On February 26, the doctor was arrested following a complaint filed by the management of the Apollo hospital, where Jayalalithaa was admitted on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration.

Later, the hospital management had claimed that Dr Seetha never worked for them.

A case was registered against Dr Seetha under various IPC sections including 153 (deliberately giving provocative statement with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statement conducive to public mischief).

Subsequently, the petitioner had moved the court seeking bail.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.