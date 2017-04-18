App
Apr 18, 2017 02:42 PM IST

Jaitley, Canada Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan hold talks

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and his Canadian counterpart Harjit Singh Sajjan explored ways to deepen the security ties.

Jaitley, Canada Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan hold talks

India and Canada today held extensive talks on enhancing defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and his Canadian counterpart Harjit Singh Sajjan explored ways to deepen the security ties.

Sajjan arrived here yesterday on a seven-day India visit, his first after assuming charge as Canada's Minister of National Defence.

Sajjan, a Sikh, will also travel to Amritsar, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

