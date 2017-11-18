App
Nov 18, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ivanka Trump to lead American team for business summit in India: US

During the Summit, following closely on the heels of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, the attendees will participate interactive discussions and workshops, spread over three days, with accomplished entrepreneurs and investors who will share their knowledge and experience on how to start and scale a business.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who is also a top White House advisor, will be leading the American contingent at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this month, the State Department has announced.

The Summit in Hyderabad, to be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries, will be co-hosted by India and the US. The theme for the mega event will be 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the White House in June had invited Ivanka Trump, 36, to visit India.

During the Summit, following closely on the heels of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, the attendees will participate interactive discussions and workshops, spread over three days, with accomplished entrepreneurs and investors who will share their knowledge and experience on how to start and scale a business.

The State Department said on Friday in a statement that it is working with selected partners through the SPARK Global Entrepreneurship Private Sector Coalition, led by the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

In addition to the Global Entrepreneurship Network, several US companies such as Amazon, Amway, CNBC, Cognizant, Dell, Google, Intel, Kauffman Foundation, Salesforce, Silicon Valley Bank and Walmart are supporting the GES 2017.

"The financial and in kind support from the GES partners opens opportunities for more entrepreneurs to participate from around the world.

"Partners also enhance the overall experience at the Summit, including through the creation of networking lounges and a Global Launch Lounge to encourage new commitments toward global entrepreneurship," the State Department said.

"Partners will also provide direct services for the entrepreneurs including livestreaming sessions, global media coverage and programs to help entrepreneurs continue to grow and scale after the summit," it added.

