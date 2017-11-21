Ivanka Trump, PM Modi to inaugurate world's largest entrepreneurs' meet in Hyderabad

A week from now, India will host 1500 young entrepreneurs from 150 countries for three days in Hyderabad.

A majority of the delegates attending the Global Entrepreneurship Summit are going to be women, including those from countries like Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of President Donald Trump, is going to represent the contingent from the US.

Trump administration has declared November as ‘National Entrepreneurship Month’. This year’s event is special not just because of Trump’s personal interest or because the attention given to it by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is inaugurating the event.

It is going to be that rare summit where women will make for more than half of the global representatives.