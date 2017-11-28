App
Nov 28, 2017 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Ivanka is leading a delegation of senior Trump administration officials and entrepreneurs at the three-day event.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived here today to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), a senior official of the Telangana government said.

Ivanka and her team landed at the Shamshabad (Hyderabad) Airport here around 3.15 am, he said.

She will participate in the inaugural session of the GES this afternoon and also speak in a session tomorrow, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the GES today.

Ivanka is leading a delegation of senior Trump administration officials and entrepreneurs at the three-day event.

The summit will primarily focus on four thematic sectors -- energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors, according to NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

After the inauguration, Ivanka and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to participate in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs, Kant had earlier said.

With the theme of 'Women First, Prosperity for All', this will be the first GES in which women are expected to be majority (52.5 per cent) of the participants, he said.

The theme of this year's summit demonstrates the commitment of the US and the Indian government to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive, Kant said.

