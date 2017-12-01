'It is a loan, not a grant', clarifies Tata Motors post Rahul Gandhi's allegations

Tata Motors on Thursday released a statement that the company has so far received Rs 584.8 crore from the Gujarat government as a loan and not a grant, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The response comes after Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government had given undue favours of Rs 33,000 crore to the automaker for its car manufacturing facility in Sanand.

The statement, which did not directly name Gandhi, said that the loan “is from taxes paid by Tata Motors”.

The statement also said, "Given the scale of the project and its potential to drive growth in the state, the government of Gujarat offered Tata Motors an incentive package in the form of a loan (not a grant), which is to be repaid to the state government as per the loan agreement executed. The loan given to Tata Motors from the government is from taxes paid by Tata Motors. Until now, the state government has given a loan of Rs 584.8 crore to Tata Motors."

“Since the establishment of the Sanand plant, there has been a spurt in economic activity and growth in employment (direct and indirect) within the state, making Gujarat one of the key auto hubs within the country with huge employment generation. The project has also given rise to capital investments which has further resulted in the development of incidental industrial activities and employment generation in small and medium industries,” it added.

During his election campaign in the poll-bound state of Gujarat, Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly giving away Rs 33,000 crore to Tata Motors for its Sanand manufacturing plant built for the Nano car project.

Gandhi also took a dig at the prime minister, saying that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had given that much money for the MNREGA scheme.