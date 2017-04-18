App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 17, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys Foundation offers Rs 2 cr corpus grant for Sahapedia  

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys, today announced a partnership with Sahapedia, an open online resource, to support the development of an online interactive web module on the arts, culture and histories of India.

Infosys Foundation offers Rs 2 cr corpus grant for Sahapedia  

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys, today announced a  partnership with Sahapedia, an open online resource, to support the development of an online interactive web module on the arts, culture and histories of India.

The Foundation has offered a corpus grant of Rs 2 crores invested for a period of 25 years towards the initiative.

It said through this association with Sahapedia, a  non-profit organisation, the foundation aims to provide content comprising multimedia modules made up of articles, interviews, photographs, performance videos timelines,  walkthroughs and bibliographies thereby assimilating a rich experience of Indian history and culture on the web.  "We are proud of our partnership with Sahapedia and look forward to jointly positioning the effort as a unique educational experience and toolkit for engagement with the local heritage," Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy said.

The foundation in a statement said, an effort intended to benefit at least 10,00,000 users by 2019-2020, it is aspired to become a forum for advocacy in the area of heritage conservation and revitalisation.

The two organisations will also strive to bring this valuable cultural wealth to rural and urban schools as an educational tool, and use the internet medium and offline resources to enable heritage education, it added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

