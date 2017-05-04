Indore, Bhopal top cleanest cities list; UP cities rank lowest

Indore in Madhya Pradesh is India’s cleanest city, while Bhopal, located in the same state, is a close second according to a “Swacch Survekshan 2017 list of 25 Indian cities announced by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu today.

The Swacch Survekshan survey scores the Swachh Bharat or Clean India Mission in 434 cities across the country.



The number three spot has been taken by Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh followed by Surat, Gujarat at number four. Mysuru – which topped the list last – has gone down to fifth spot this year.

"Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are the movers and shakers of the ongoing drive," Naidu said at the unveiling of the survey.

He also expressed concerns over condition of Uttar Pradesh where Yogi Adityanath’s government took charge in March. UP has 25 cities at the bottom of the list with Gonda been the dirtiest in the country.

Gujarat and Chattisgarh has the most cities improving in cleanliness rankings, the Urban development minister said.

The survey also reveals that nearly 80 percent of people believe that there has been improvement in cleanliness and sanitation.

The survey is a part of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India mission by 2019.

Around 37 lakh citizens submitted their responses. The survey was conducted by the Quality Council of India.