App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 20, 2017 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo suspends staffers for misbehaviour with woman passenger

IndiGo has suspended two staffers for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger at Guwahati airport.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IndiGo has suspended two staffers for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger at Guwahati airport.

The incident involving lawyer Krishna Sarma happened on Sunday wherein her mobile phone was allegedly snatched by a staff to delete certain pictures clicked by her.

Regretting the "unpleasant experience" of Sarma with its airport staff, IndiGo said, "based on her complaint, has suspended the two employees involved in the incident pending investigation".

When contacted, Sarma told PTI, "I am satisfied that IndiGo responded with such alacrity". But, she refused to talk further about the incident.

related news

In its statement, IndiGo said the airline has been in touch with Sarma and regretted the inconvenience caused to her.

"In fact, we have kept her informed of the immediate steps that IndiGo has taken following her complaint," the statement said.

Also Read: IndiGo sacks staffer who shot video of passenger being manhandled

According to a message circulating on social media, Sarma clicked some pictures when her luggage was being screened again and again. After checking her bag, one of the staff allegedly said she had to delete the pictures.

Despite the passenger saying that the pictures have been deleted, the staff forcibly snatched her phone and proceeded to delete the same from 'recently deleted' folder in the phone, as per the message purportedly attributed to Sarma.

Following the incident, she complained to the airline. Earlier this month, a video clip of IndiGo staff assaulting a passenger at the airport in the national capital had gone viral. Later, the airline apologised for the incident while a probe by aviation regulator DGCA is on.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Indigo Airlines

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.