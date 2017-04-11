App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 08, 2017 12:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian shot dead at gas station in US, tweets Sushma Swaraj

The minister said that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco is helping the family of 26-year-old Vikram Jaryal, who was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers.

India has received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the death of its national in the US' Washington state and is coordinating with the investigative agencies, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.

The Minister also said that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco is helping the family of 26-year-old Vikram Jaryal, who was shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers.

"I have received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the tragic death of Indian national Vikram Jaryal in Washington State USA," Swaraj tweeted.

"The victim was only 26 years old and had reached US only 25 days back. He was working at the gas station of a family friend," she said in a series of tweets.

Jaryal, who worked as a clerk at AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when the incident happened. His family had yesterday sought Swaraj's help to bring his body back.

"On 6 April two miscreants entered the shop at 1.30 am. They snatched cash from victim and shot on his chest. This resulted in his death," Swaraj said.

"We are coordinating with the investigative agencies. They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits," she said

"Our consulate in San Francisco is helping the family and following this up with the Police authorities," she added.

Jaryal hailed from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

