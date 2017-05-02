India to raise issue of beheading of 2 soldiers with Pakistan DGMO

India will raise with Pakistan military the "despicable act" of beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani forces in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

The Indian Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) will contact his Pakistan counterpart over the hotline between the two sides to take up the issue, sources said.

The Indian Army has already vowed an "appropriate" response to the "despicable act". The Pakistan army has denied that it was involved in the attack.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had said yesterday that the "sacrifice (of the two killed) will not go in vain" and the Indian armed forces will react "appropriately" to the "inhuman act" of the Pakistani troops.

"This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks don't even take place during war, let alone during peace time. Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act," the defence minister said.

The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh of 22 Sikh Infantry and Head Constable Prem Sagar of 200th Battalion of BSF.