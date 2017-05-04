India to ask UK to extradite Vijay Mallya during Home Secretary-level talks today

Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi met his British counterpart Patsy Wilkinson, the Second permanent secretary in the British Home Office, at North Block on Thursday.

India is likely to press for early extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom during the Home Secy-level talks.

The counter-terror cooperation between India and the UK besides a host of other issues will figure in the meeting, official sources said.

Within hours of his arrest, Mallya, who is accused of cheating and frauds, was released on bail by a London court. The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will argue the case on behalf of the Indian authorities.

The 61-year-old Mallya, who has been living in Britain since last year, was arrested by the Scotland Yard last month on the extradition request of India.

India and the UK have an extradition treaty, signed in 1992, but so far only one extradition has taken place under the arrangement - Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was sent back to India last October to face trial in connection with his involvement in the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

However, unlike Mallya, he had submitted to the extradition order without legal challenge. India had given a formal extradition request for Mallya as per the extradition treaty between India and the UK through a note verbale, a diplomatic communication, on February 8.