India, Singapore for elevating ties to 'strategic level'

India and Singapore discussed ways and actions to elevate bilateral relationship to a strategic level, an official release said.

The issues regarding strengthening the bilateral ties were discussed during a meeting between visiting Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Both the leaders recalled the shared history of the countries, rooted in strong commercial, culture and people- to-people links.

"They also discussed the meeting between the two Prime Ministers and elevation of India-Singapore Partnership to a strategic level and actions taken to translate their vision," the release said.

They discussed at length the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax in India, bilateral trade and investment, and the road map for enhancing economic and commercial ties.

Jaitley, on the last day of his two-day visit, also delivered a keynote address at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit on "India: Structural Reforms and Growth Path Ahead".

He talked about the current state of India's economy, outlining the key reforms being implemented by the government with a view to positioning India as an attractive global investment destination.

Jaitley re-iterated India's commitment to increasing public expenditure on infrastructure and creating an environment for private participation to boost employment and provide impetus to overall economic growth.