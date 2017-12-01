India should participate in China's OBOR project: Manish Tewari

India should participate in China's - 'One Belt, One Road' project - and take economic advantage from it, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said today claiming the country had nothing to lose if it became part of the OBOR corridor.

The former Union minister also launched an apparent attack on the the Modi government, claiming that during the last 42 months a "dangerous trend of criminalising dissent" had emerged. Criminalising dissent can subvert the very idea of India, he said.

"Let us learn to respect dissent and not criminalise it," said Tewari interacting with a panel of experts and audience during the Chandigarh launch of his second book, 'Tidings of the Troubled Times'.

The book is a collection of his articles published recently in different newspapers on contemporary issues.

Commenting on the diplomatic front, Tewari said, while cosying up to new friends, India must not ignore traditional and trusted ones.

He suggested that India should participate in the Chinese project of 'One Belt, One Road' and take economic advantage from it. He said, India had nothing to lose if it became part of the OBOR corridor.