Nov 21, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Russia sign pact for visa free entry of flight crew

A pact on the issue was signed here recently by officials of the two countries, a home ministry official said today.

India and Russia have agreed to implement the general declaration for visa free entry of the crew of chartered and scheduled flights between the two countries.

A pact on the issue was signed here recently by officials of the two countries, a home ministry official said today.

The agreement will facilitate visa free entry, stay and exit of crew of aircraft of the designated airlines as well as other aircraft companies operating chartered and special flights in the respective territories on reciprocal basis.

According to official estimates, around 1,200 scheduled flights ply between India and Russia every year.

Moreover, about 1,100 Russian chartered flights arrive in India every year. A majority of them land in Goa with Russian tourists.

