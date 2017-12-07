App
Dec 07, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

India ready to grant visa to parents of Pakistan boy detained by BSF: Sushma Swaraj

In a series of tweets, she said that India was waiting for Pakistan to confirm the nationality of the boy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India is ready to grant visa to the parents of a 12-year-old boy who is believed to be from Pakistan and has been languishing in an observation home in Faridkot in Punjab after being apprehended by the BSF in May.

In a series of tweets, she said that India was waiting for Pakistan to confirm the nationality of the boy.

Her response came after Mehr Tarar, a Pakistani journalist, brought Swaraj's attention to the boy, Hammad Hassan, going missing from Pasur area in Pakistan's Sialkot a few month ago.

"There is a juvenile around 12 years old in Faridkot Observation Home. He was apprehended by BSF in May 2017. We are waiting for Pakistan to confirm his nationality as well," Swaraj said.

She further said, "My information is that Master Hammad Hassan went missing in 2013. The juvenile with us was apprehended in 2017."

The External Affairs Minister also said that if the boy's parents believe that he is their son, India is ready to give them visa, adding they may visit India and meet him.

The minister also said, "Mehr Tarar-I have got a detailed report. There are five Pakistan nationals who are unable to speak and hear. We have 3 of them in a transit camp in Amritsar. Pakistan has not confirmed their nationality."

