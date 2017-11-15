App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Philippines ink four pacts, resolve to fight terrorism

Identifying terrorism as a major threat facing the two countries and the region, the two leaders also resolved to expand bilateral cooperation to effectively deal with the challenge.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and the Philippines inked four pacts providing for cooperation in a number of areas, including the defence and security, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Rodrigo Duterte, covering the entire gamut of bilateral relationship.

Identifying terrorism as a major threat facing the two countries and the region, the two leaders also resolved to expand bilateral cooperation to effectively deal with the challenge.

"Both the leaders said scourge of terrorism has to be dealt with effectively. It is a very important outcome," Secretary (East) in the Exernal Affairs Ministry Preeti Saran told reporters.

The Prime Minister described the meeting as "productive".

related news

"Had a productive meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte. We had extensive discussions on enhancing India-Philippines bilateral cooperation especially in trade, business and culture," he tweeted.

Modi's bilateral visit to the Philippines is first by an Indian Prime Minister in 36 years, though Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister had come here for a multilateral meeting.

Saran said the pact on defence cooperation was a significant outcome as it will boost cooperation in various spheres including in the areas of logistics.

The other pacts will facilitate deeper cooperation in areas of agriculture and micro and small industries.

Saran said the Filipino President pitched for a "robust" relationship with India and particularly sought greater Indian investment in the pharmaceutical sector.

He also sought investment by Indian companies in the infrastructure sector of the Philippines.

Modi will also have bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, New Zealand Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and several other leaders.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Philippines #Rodrigo Duterte #Terrorism

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.