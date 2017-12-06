India, New Zealand hold bilateral talks

India and New Zealand today reviewed their bilateral cooperation in diverse areas and resolved to deepen it further.

Preeti Saran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Foreign Secretary of New Zealand Brook Barrington held extensive talks under the framework of Foreign Office Consultations, covering various key issues.

"All aspects of bilateral relations were reviewed," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

The bilateral talks took place around three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a "very fruitful" meeting with his counterpart from New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Manila.

The MEA said there had been a growing convergence of strategic perspectives of the two countries.

The bilateral ties between the two countries have seen an upward trend in the last few years.

India contributes the second largest number of tourists to New Zealand while more than 30,000 Indian students are studying in various academic institutions in that country.

Barrington also met Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Commerce Secretary Rita A. Teotia.