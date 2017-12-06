App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 06, 2017 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Japan kick-start new forum for economic development of Northeastern region

During Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to India in September, both sides had signed an agreement to establish the India-Japan Act East Forum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Japan held the first meeting under the newly established 'Act East Forum' set up to identify specific projects for economic development of the Northeastern region.

During Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to India in September, both sides had signed an agreement to establish the India-Japan Act East Forum.

The meeting of the forum today was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The Act East Forum aims to provide a platform for India-Japan collaboration under the rubric of India's 'Act East Policy' and Japan's 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy'," the MEA said in a statement.

It said the forum will identify specific projects for economic modernisation of the Northeast region including those pertaining to connectivity, infrastructure, industrial linkages as well as people-to-people contacts.

Participants at the meeting included representatives from Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Home Affairs and the States of Northeast region.

The Japanese side included representatives of Japan International Cooperation Agency, Japan External Trade Organization, Japan Foundation and Japan National Tourism Organization.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Japan #Northeast

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.