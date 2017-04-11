Apr 10, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI
India, Australia sign 6 pacts
India and Australia today inked six pacts including one aimed at boosting counter-terrorism cooperation after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull here.
The two leaders held comprehensive discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.It is Turnbull's first visit to the country after assuming office in 2015.