I'm Hafiz Saeed's biggest supporter, Lashkar is active in Kashmir: Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan’s former president, General Pervez Musharraf, accepted that Lashkar-e-Taiba is active in the Kashmir valley and said he was always in favour of using the Pakistan-based terror outfit to “supress” the Indian Army.

In an interview to Pakistani TV channel ARY News, Musharraf, who is currently in exile in Dubai, said he was the biggest supporter of LeT and its founder, 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

“I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me and JuD (Jamaat-ud-Dawa) also likes me,” Musharraf said. He also answered “yes” on being asked if he likes Saeed, adding, “I have met him”

He also accepted that LeT is involved in Kashmir. “Yes they (LeT) are involved in Kashmir. In Kashmir, it is between us and India. I was always in favour of action in Kashmir and they (LeT) are the biggest force,” he said, railing against the fact that “India got them declared as terrorists by partnering with the United States.”

The US had also branded Saeed a terrorist and put a $10 million bounty on his head after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Musharraf claimed Saeed was not involved in the attack because he “himself denied the charges” of being the mastermind.