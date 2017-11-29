App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 29, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

I'm Hafiz Saeed's biggest supporter, Lashkar is active in Kashmir: Pervez Musharraf

In an interview to Pakistani TV channel ARY News, Musharraf, who is currently in exile in Dubai, said he was the biggest supporter of LeT and its founder, 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan’s former president, General Pervez Musharraf, accepted that Lashkar-e-Taiba is active in the Kashmir valley and said he was always in favour of using the Pakistan-based terror outfit to “supress” the Indian Army.

In an interview to Pakistani TV channel ARY News, Musharraf, who is currently in exile in Dubai, said he was the biggest supporter of LeT and its founder, 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

“I am the biggest supporter of LeT and I know they like me and JuD (Jamaat-ud-Dawa) also likes me,” Musharraf said. He also answered “yes” on being asked if he likes Saeed, adding, “I have met him”

He also accepted that LeT is involved in Kashmir. “Yes they (LeT) are involved in Kashmir. In Kashmir, it is between us and India. I was always in favour of action in Kashmir and they (LeT) are the biggest force,” he said, railing against the fact that “India got them declared as terrorists by partnering with the United States.”

The US had also branded Saeed a terrorist and put a $10 million bounty on his head after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Musharraf claimed Saeed was not involved in the attack because he “himself denied the charges” of being the mastermind.

Read More

tags #Current Affairs #General Pervez Musharraf #Hafiz Saeed #India #Lashkar-e-Taiba #Pakistan #World News

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.