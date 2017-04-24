I-T searches offices of Shivraj Patil’s son

Income tax investigation units carried out searches at the offices of Shailesh Patil, son of veteran Congress leader and former home minister Shivraj Patil, in Chandigarh and Delhi on Friday and found details of various shell companies allegedly involved in money laundering.

The searches were carried out against the NV Group of companies in which Shailesh is a director, a senior I-T official said. Sources said unexplained cash and documents were recovered during the raids.

Papers were seized suggesting bogus share capital involving transactions of some shell companies. Officials are investigating the transactions.

Shivraj Patil was governor of Punjab during the UPA regime. In the past week, many top Congress leaders and their sons have been subjected to either I-T or Enforcement Directorate actions.

Earlier this week, the ED questioned Congress treasurer Motilal Vora and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with irregularities in allotment of land to Associated Journals Ltd that owns the National Herald newspaper.