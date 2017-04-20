App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 20, 2017 12:48 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

'I came at 9:40. so why did event start at 9:57': Rajnath Singh pulls up babus

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday pulled up officials for delay in the Civil Services Day function at Vigyan Bhawan.

'I came at 9:40. so why did event start at 9:57': Rajnath Singh pulls up babus

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday pulled up officials for delay in the Civil Services Day function at Vigyan Bhawan.

“I reached the venue at 9.40am but the event started at 9.57am. Why? We must introspect if our level of commitment has come down,” Rajnath said.

The Home Minister inaugurated a two-day function to mark Civil Services Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer awards for excellence in public administration to districts, implementing units and other central or state organisations on April 21 for implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation.

tags #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi #Rajnath Singh #Vigyan Bhawan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.