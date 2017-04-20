'I came at 9:40. so why did event start at 9:57': Rajnath Singh pulls up babus

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday pulled up officials for delay in the Civil Services Day function at Vigyan Bhawan.

“I reached the venue at 9.40am but the event started at 9.57am. Why? We must introspect if our level of commitment has come down,” Rajnath said.

The Home Minister inaugurated a two-day function to mark Civil Services Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer awards for excellence in public administration to districts, implementing units and other central or state organisations on April 21 for implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation.