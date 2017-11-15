Hetero gets DCGI nod to market anti-retroviral FDC tablets

Drug firm Hetero today said it has received the Drug Controller General of India's approval to launch generic fixed-dose combination anti-retroviral drug 'Darunavir + Ritonavir' in the country. The product will be marketed and distributed under the brand name 'DANAVIR-R' in India by Hetero Healthcare Limited, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

It will be made available in the strengths of 800/100mg, 600/100mg and 400/50mg, it added. Commenting on the development, Hetero Group of Companies CMD B P S Reddy said: "Hetero is proud to extend its latest offering Darunavir+Ritonavir FDC in three strengths for HIV/AIDS patients." The company also looks forward to make these tablets available in other countries, subject to approvals from respective regulatory authorities, Hetero said. The product is an anti-retroviral medication indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) in adult patients, it added.