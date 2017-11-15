App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hetero gets DCGI nod to market anti-retroviral FDC tablets

It will be made available in the strengths of 800/100mg, 600/100mg and 400/50mg, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Hetero today said it has received the Drug Controller General of India's approval to launch generic fixed-dose combination anti-retroviral drug 'Darunavir + Ritonavir' in the country. The product will be marketed and distributed under the brand name 'DANAVIR-R' in India by Hetero Healthcare Limited, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a statement.

It will be made available in the strengths of 800/100mg, 600/100mg and 400/50mg, it added. Commenting on the development, Hetero Group of Companies CMD B P S Reddy said: "Hetero is proud to extend its latest offering Darunavir+Ritonavir FDC in three strengths for HIV/AIDS patients." The company also looks forward to make these tablets available in other countries, subject to approvals from respective regulatory authorities, Hetero said. The product is an anti-retroviral medication indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) in adult patients, it added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Hetero Group

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.