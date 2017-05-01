Here's a look at what all comes into effect from May 1

Moneycontrol News

From changes in the way one pays taxes to daily revision of fuel prices to abolition of red beacons, a few new rules will be implemented from May 1.

Here is your guide to the changes that will be effective from today:

RERA is here

The Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) promises to bring transparency and accountability in the sector plagued by delays in home delivery.

Every state and union territory will have its own regulatory authority as per the Act.

While RERA tightens laws for the developers’ accountability, it also ensures that customers keep their part of the bargain. It says that customers will have to make payments on time.

GST portal trial run

The Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN) will begin its trial run from May 1 onwards. The trial will be carried out through identified 3,000 tax payers who have enrolled in the system.

GSTN - a special purpose vehicle – with a strong IT backbone will help real-time taxpayer registration, filing of returns, handling of invoices, among others.

Prakash Kumar, chief executive officer of GSTN told Moneycontrol that the portal can handle 2.6 billion transactions every month and even has the ability to scale up volume to 13 million GST tax payers a month.

GST is expected to be rolled out on July 1.

Petrol, diesel prices revision on daily basis

State-owned fuel retailers will launch a pilot project for daily price revision of petrol and diesel. The project will be tried in Vizag, Chandigarh, Udaipur, Jamshedpur and Puducherry initially and will then be extended to other cities.The project, for now, will be implemented in .

Currently, prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month.

The move will bring India in sync with international rates.

Ban on “lal batti” comes into effect

The government’s decision to scrap red beacons atop cars of ministers and bureaucrats will be effective from today. The government has also amended the rules for use of blue beacons. These can now be used only by ambulances, police cars and fire tenders.

The move, aimed at ending the VIP culture, is a way to change the mindset of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ podcast on Sunday.

Modi also said that VIP culture needs to be replaced with “EPI” meaning “Every Person is Important” concept.

Adoption: no pick and choose anymore

Prospective parents will not be able to 'pick and choose' children anymore. As per the new law, parents can only aceept or reject the child offered by the national adoption agency, CARINGS.

Parents will be able to participate in three rounds of referrals before they move to the bottom of waiting list.

Till now, parents could choose from three kids offered by the agency.