Heavy rains likely in Odisha from tomorrow

More than ten districts of Odisha are likely to be lashed by heavy rains coupled with squally winds from tomorrow due to a depression over Bay of Bengal.

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood moved northwards at a speed of about 35 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred about 870 km southeast of Gopalpur, the meteorological centre here said.

The system is likely to move north-northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around December nine morning, it said adding the system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours.

However, there is a probability of slight weakening of the system when it reaches near north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Under its impact rain or thundershower is likely to occur at some places in coastal districts and Koraput, Gajapati and Malkangiri districts by tomorrow. Widespread rain is expected in coastal districts and many places in interior districts till December 10, the director of local met office, S C Sahu said.

Thereafter, heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Khorda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Malkangiri and Koraput districts in the subsequent 48 hours, he said.

The met office advised hoisting of Distant Cautionary Signal Number One (DC-I) at Paradip and Gopalpur Ports in Odisha.

Squally winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coasts till December 10. Sea condition would be rough to very rough along and off Odisha coasts and fishermen are advised not to venture into sea from December 10, it added.