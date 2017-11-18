HC grants interim stay on pleas of Chidambaram, family on IT notice

Chidamraram, his wife Nalini, son Karti and daughter-in- law Srinidhi had filed four pleas for quashing of the notice from the IT department.
The Madras High Court today granted interim stay on petitions filed by former Union minister P Chidambaram and his family seeking quashing of a notice issued under the Income Tax Act for reopening of the assessment for the year 2010-11.
Chidamraram, his wife Nalini, son Karti and daughter-in- law Srinidhi had filed four pleas for quashing of the notice from the IT department.
Justice T S Sivagnanam granted interim stay on all the four petitions challenging the notice issued by the assistant commissioner of Income Tax-Chennai.