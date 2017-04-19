App
Apr 18, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana hikes DA by 2% for state employees

Haryana government has hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) from the existing 2 per cent to 4 per cent for the state employees, with effect from January 1, 2017.

Haryana government has hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) from the existing 2 per cent to 4 percent for the state employees, with effect from January 1, 2017.

Installment of DA payable under these orders would be paid in cash to all its employees with salary for the month of April, 2017 to be paid in May, 2017, an official release said here today.

The payment of arrears of enhanced DA for the January- March 2017 period would be made in May.

A notification to this effect has been issued today by the Finance Department.

