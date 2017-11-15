App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hardik Patel's purported sex CD emerges, he blames BJP

In the video, which appears to have been shot in a hotel on May 16, 2017, a person resembling Hardik can be seen in a compromising position with an unidentified woman.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Barely a month ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, a purported sex clip of Hardik Patel today surfaced in social media which the Patidar quota stir spearhead claimed was morphed and circulated at the behest of the BJP as part of "dirty politics" to defame him.

The BJP rubbished Patel's allegation and dared him to file a police complaint.

In the video, which appears to have been shot in a hotel on May 16, 2017, a person resembling Hardik can be seen in a compromising position with an unidentified woman.

The clip emerged in the afternoon when Patel was in a meeting with key members of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) here to discuss the proposal given by the opposition Congress about how the party would grant reservation to Patels if voted to power.

related news

Commenting on the sex clip purportedly showing him, the 24-year-old Patidar leader said it was the beginning of dirty politics and the BJP would release many more such "morphed" videos to defame him ahead of polls.

"Just few days back, I told the media that such CDs will be circulated. This is just the beginning of dirty politics. I am sure that BJP people would circulate some more CDs because the man who did it recently joined the party in Delhi. But I am not worried at all about such tactics," He told reporters.

"This is a morphed clip and I will give evidence in the coming days to prove my innocence. The BJP wants to retain power by defaming me," he said.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reacted sharply to Patel's accusation.

"It is a shameful incident in public life. If the video clip is fake, Hardik Patel should approach police and file a complaint," Mandaviya said.

He said the BJP has nothing to do with the clip.

Patel has been veering towards the Congress ahead of the polls and the party promised it would give the influential Patidars constitutionally valid reservation.

The Gujarat unit of the Congress backed the quota leader, saying the video appears to have been tampered with.

"As the BJP is now staring at defeat, it has resorted to such dirty and shameless tricks. This video clip appears to have been tampered with. The people of Gujarat will avenge it," AICC spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Gujarat Assembly polls #Hardik Patel #India #Patidar quota

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.