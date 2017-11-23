Gujarat bans release of 'Padmavati'

The Gujarat government today banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Padmavati', which is mired in a massive controversy.

A notification banning the film's release was issued by the information and broadcasting department of the state.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 6 of the Gujarat Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 2004, the government of Gujarat hereby imposes ban on Hindi feature film "Padmavati" produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd within the jurisdiction of the state of Gujarat," the notification read.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said he will not allow the film to release in the poll-bound state as it hurts the sentiments of the Rajput community.

"There are issues with the film, our sympathy is with those who are protesting against it and that is the reason we will not allow its release in the state till those issues are resolved," Rupani had said.

The decision not to allow screening of the movie was taken keeping in mind the law and order situation in the poll-bound state, he had added.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film has been facing stiff opposition over allegations that it twists historical facts.

"We can't allow our history to be distorted....We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture will not be tolerated," the chief minister added.

BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already expressed reservations about the film. Haryana has said that it would wait for the censor board's decision.

"Elections are also approaching and we do not want any row here. The matter comes under law and order situation and that is the reason we have taken this decision," Rupani said.

Asked if he had seen the film, he said, "The makers of the film should screen it for those who are protesting against it and resolve the issue. Our concern is protests and law and order situation at the time of elections. Till this issue is resolved we will not allow screening of the film here."

On November 20, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that "Padmavati" will not be allowed to be screened in the state if historical facts were distorted in the film.

Amid rumours of a romantic dream sequence between the characters of Rajput queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film, many Rajput groups have been up in the arms against it.

Historians, however, are divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed.