Nov 20, 2017 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Griffin Partners sells 4.9% stake in Future Supply Chain for Rs 125 crore

US-based Griffin Partners has sold 19.63 lakh share of Future Supply Chain Solutions for Rs 124.99 crore to Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund and EW Clover Scheme.

Houston, Texas-headquartered Griffin partners has sold 4.90 percent stake in the company for a price of 636.60 per equity share, Future Enterprises Ltd said in a BSE filing.

"Griffin partners has sold 1,963,550 equity shares representing 4.90 percent stake in Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd to Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund and EW Clover Scheme for a price of Rs 636.60 per equity share," the filing said.

Future Supply Chain Solutions is the subsidiary of Future Enterprise Ltd. Kishore Biyani is the Vice Chairman of Future Enterprise Ltd.

The Future Enterprises Ltd stock settled 6.28 percent up at Rs 49.90 on BSE.

