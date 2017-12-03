App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Dec 03, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Greece reaches preliminary agreement with creditors on third bailout

Greece said it had reached a preliminary agreement with international creditors that it was meeting its commitments to unblock the latest tranche of a third bailout programme.

Greece said it had reached a preliminary agreement with international creditors that it was meeting its commitments to unblock the latest tranche of a third bailout programme.

"We achieved the agreement with the institutions on a staff level on all issues," Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Saturday. "We are satisfied," he said.

Greece was expected to fulfil 95 commitments by December, including reforms to the civil service and social benefits as well as measures to free the energy market and speed up privatisation.

"The European institutions have reached a staff level agreement with the Greek authorities... This will be presented to the Eurogroup on Monday December 4, 2017. The Greek authorities plan to implement the prior actions necessary to conclude the third review as soon as possible', the team of creditors in Athens said separately in a statement.

related news

The final agreement is expected to be ratified at the meeting of Eurozone finance ministers on January 22 provided the Greek parliament legislates the reforms.

"I welcome the staff level agreement reached ahead of Eurogroup. Good news for Greece and Europe. Now focus on implementation of the reforms," European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis tweeted.

Greece has received three multi-billion euro bailouts since 2010.

The third rescue programme, currently financially supported by EU states but not the International Monetary Fund, runs to August 2018 and Athens then hopes to fully return to market financing.

By the end of September, Greece had received over EUR 221 billion from European institutions and a further EUR 11.5 billion from the IMF, the ministry said.

In July, Greece made a symbolic return to debt markets after a three-year hiatus, selling three billion euro worth of five-year bonds at 4.625 percent, lower than its previous outing in 2014.

Athens tested the market again earlier this month, offering to exchange some EUR 30 billion in maturities originally issued in 2012.

According to the Greek finance ministry more fixed-rate bond sales will follow.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #world

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.