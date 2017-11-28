Greece for reforms in UN, backs India's UNSC bid

Greece advocated reforms in the United Nations and backed India's bid for permanent membership in the Security Council, asserting that New Delhi "cannot be kept out" of one of the most important world bodies.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias said that his country fully supports India for the membership of the UNSC as a new balance of power is emerging in the world.

The minister noted that the old powers are declining while a new balance of power is emerging with countries such as India and China.

"We support reforms in the United Nations and India's seat in the Security Council. We are not supporting other proposals," Kotzias said.

He was responding to a question after delivering a lecture on "Greece as a pillar of stability in Southeastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean", an event organised by the Observer Foundation Research and the Embassy of Greece.

"India is the second most populous nation. In 10-20 years, or even before, it will be the most populous state. You cannot keep such a nation-state outside the Security Council," the foreign minister added.

The minister said Greece and India could play specific role in stabilisation of the West Asia and also the eastern Mediterranean region.

He said Greece is working with the policy of five lines of stabilisation in the region, with special focus on Egypt, Israel and Jordan to achieve stability in the region.

Asked whether Greece would be able to play a leading role in the region, considering the economic slowdown it witnessed, the minister said the GDP of Greece is very small, nearly Euros 250 billion, in comparison to the world, medium in regards to European Union, but large in regards to the region.

He asserted that despite the economic slump, the country has strong democracy which is "embedded" in the Greek society.