Nov 15, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt to launch portal for security clearance in civil aviation

The portal would do away with paper work with respect to seeking security clearances, according to Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey. Whether it is for airlines, airports, cargo handling or ground handling agencies or those who wish to run commercial business in terminal buildings, security clearances were becoming tedious, he said yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The civil aviation ministry will soon launch a portal for security clearance-related works for various entities in the sector as part of efforts to improve the ease of doing business.

The portal would do away with paper work with respect to seeking security clearances, according to Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey. Whether it is for airlines, airports, cargo handling or ground handling agencies or those who wish to run commercial business in terminal buildings, security clearances were becoming tedious, he said yesterday.

The online portal would be functional from December 1 and the initiative is part of ease of doing business, he added. "We have received a lot of cooperation from the Ministry of Home Affairs and security agencies in this regard.

This portal will come into existence from December 1," he said, adding that a decision on an application filed through the portal will be taken within 30 days. India's civil aviation sector is among the fastest growing areas in the world, registering double-digit growth in passenger numbers for more than two years.

