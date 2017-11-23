Govt may offer nearly 50% of travel agencies' mktg budget as fixed contribution

In a bid to promote tourism in India, the government is planning to offer nearly 50 percent of travel agencies' annual marketing budget as a fixed contribution, reported the Economic Times. The percentage of contribution would be based on the credibility of these entities, which includes leading hotels, travel agencies and online travel portals, and would be paid out annually.

"The amount of financing to private players will depend on the star-rating and size of hotels as well as travel agencies," a senior government official said.

The move would be a win-win situation for all stakeholders. Private ventures will receive additional funds for promotions and this, in turn, will boost India's foreign exchange earnings and create jobs.

The government has been planning a big push for the tourism sector as it believes it can be a huge job generator as well as boost the Indian economy. Currently, the country's share in world tourism is 0.63 percent, which is expected to increase to 1 percent by 2020 and 2 percent by 2025, the report states.

As per the World Tourism Organisation, foreign tourist arrivals in India is expected to touch 15.3 million by 2025 as against 8.8 million in 2016, with footfalls largely expected from the UK, the US and Bangladesh.

Enhancing India's current tourism share will require robust marketing and world-class infrastructure to capitalise on its potential.

The government is also planning to lay down marketing guidelines for social media. Based on consumer usage statistics and dynamics, it would suggest offering specific products and themes to various segments of tourist, the official added.

The Tourism Ministry has taken other steps to promote tourism in India such as e-tourist visa facility, creation of five special tourism zones, and relaxation of regulations enabling speedier development along the country's 7,500 km coastline for leisure and real estate activities.

It has also launched schemes such as Swadesh Darshan, National Mission for Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation to facilitate tourism across India.