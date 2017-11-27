App
HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 27, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt, judiciary, bureaucracy must work for new India: PM Modi

The three pillars of democracy are all members of one family and should work together to strengthen one another, Modi said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed on the need for the three pillars of the Indian democracy -- government, judiciary and bureaucracy -- to strengthen each other and work together for a new India.

The three pillars of democracy are all members of one family and should work together to strengthen one another, Modi said.

There is a need for them to brainstorm on how to move forward in the present scenario, he said.

Addressing a gathering here to mark the National Law Day, Modi said instead of pointing at each other's weakness, the three pillars of democracy should work together for a new India.

He also emphasised on the Indian Constitution's important role in the country's overall development after independence and said it has withstood the test of time.

#Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #New India #Prime Minister

