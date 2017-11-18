App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 17, 2017 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt, investors urged to create more women entrepreneurs

Addressing the Tata Literature Live here today, Rosling said role of government should be a facilitator, provide necessary infrastructure and make doing businesses much easier so that entrepreneurship flourishes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A former director of Tata Sons Alan Rosling has said there is a need for creating more women entrepreneurs and called up on the government and investors to ensure they get the necessary venture capital funds and enabling infrastructure.

Addressing the Tata Literature Live here today, Rosling said role of government should be a facilitator, provide necessary infrastructure and make doing businesses much easier so that entrepreneurship flourishes.

"Entrepreneurship in India is imperfect because only 6 per cent of them are women and so we have a major failure there," he said, adding there is also a problem from the funding side as women entrepreneurs get venture capital funding in this country.

"Venture capitalists are not funding women entrepreneurs. Therefore, government needs to come forward to make capital available to such women," he added.

Rosling further said entrepreneurship here is not only concentrated in a few large metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, but also has a skewed background as many traditional businesses do not have enough women.

Echoing similar views, Tata Sons chief ethics officer Mukund Rajan said women entrepreneurs have the capability of multiplying job creation.

"Going forward, job creation in the manufacturing sector is likely to come down as companies are getting into more and more automation and are using robotics to increase production.

"So the job creation will happen only through self- help groups which are run by women who have the capability to multiply job creation," he said.

Addressing the same event, American journalist and author and three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Friedman said there is a need to create trust among entrepreneurs.

"The Unique Identification (Aadhaar) scheme is an excellent trust platform where everyone has a trusted in the ID," he said.

