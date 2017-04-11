German national stabbed: Swaraj seeks report over incident
In a suspected case of robbery, a German national was stabbed in north Delhi's Kotwali area late on Friday night.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today sought a report from officials concerned over an attack on a German national in the city.
The minister has also asked the Delhi government to provide him the best medical treatment.
"I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi government to provide him best medical treatment," Swaraj said in a tweet.
In a suspected case of robbery, a German national was stabbed in north Delhi's Kotwali area late last night.
The man was robbed and then stabbed multiple times by a rickshawpuller, according to police.The German national is currently hospitalised.