French held for smuggling gold worth Rs 45 lakh at IGI airport

A French national has been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 45 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Paris yesterday.

"Detailed examination of his baggage and his personal search resulted in recovery of 1.625 kg gold having market value of Rs 44.85 lakh, in the form of one gold bar and 15 medallions concealed inside his hand bag," a press release issued today by the customs said.

The gold has been seized and the accused arrested, it said.