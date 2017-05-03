May 03, 2017 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI
Free press vital for democracy: PM Modi
"World Press Freedom Day is a day to reiterate our unwavering support towards a free & vibrant press, which is vital in a democracy," he said in a tweet.
On the World Press Freedom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed unwavering support to the freedom of the media, saying it is essential in democracy.
"In today's day & age, social media has emerged as an active medium of engagement & has added more vigour to press freedom," the prime minister said.
World Press Freedom Day is observed to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom.