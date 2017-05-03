App
May 03, 2017

Free press vital for democracy: PM Modi

On the World Press Freedom Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed unwavering support to the freedom of the media, saying it is essential in democracy.

"World Press Freedom Day is a day to reiterate our unwavering support towards a free & vibrant press, which is vital in a democracy," he said in a tweet.

"In today's day & age, social media has emerged as an active medium of engagement & has added more vigour to press freedom," the prime minister said.

World Press Freedom Day is observed to celebrate fundamental principles of press freedom.

