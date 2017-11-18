Four firms in race to build 6 highspeed landing craft for Indian Navy

Four domestic shipyard companies are in the fray to build six highspeed landing craft (HSLC) for the Indian Navy, according to a report by The Economic Times. This will significantly enhance the country’s capability to land troops, tanks and armoured vehicles on enemy coasts.

According to the report, the Indian Navy had called for request for information (RFI) from interested parties to supply HSLC on September 22, to which Reliance Naval & Engineering, L&T shipyard, Goa Shipyard and Cochin Shipyard responded.

Sources aware of the development told the newspaper that the companies' responses with their technical capabilities, their design of the product and how they will execute the manufacturing.

The navy is in urgent need of HSLCs as they can be operated from landing platform docks (LPDs) or large amphibious warships. They can be used for amphibious operations that could be anchored 25-30 miles offshore.

The cost of acquiring these six craft is estimated at Rs 3,000 crore and they will be delivered by 2023.

The minimum requirement of the Indian Navy is that these HSLCs carry a minimum of 180 troops with a cargo of up to 65 tonnes, which will include tanks, armoured vehicles and equipment.

To provide protection to the navy personnel on the HSLC, the craft will be equipped with cameras for all-round view and will come with strong bulletproof and armoured plating to carry machine guns on both sides while transporting.