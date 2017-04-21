App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent affairs trends
Apr 21, 2017 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh tops list of foreign tourist arrivals in March; overall visitors up 10.7%

A total of 1.46 lakh tourist arrived on the e-tourist visa last month as compared to 1.16 lakh in March 2016, registering a growth of 25.8 per cent, the Tourism Ministry said in a release.

Foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India has increased by 10.7 per cent with 9.05 lakh people visiting the country in March as compared to 8.17 lakh in the corresponding period the last year, the government said.

The Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) through tourism during March were Rs 14,953 crore as compared to Rs 13,115 crore in the corresponding period last year, recording a growth of 14 per cent.

The share of FTAs during March was highest from Bangladesh (21.31 per cent), followed by the USA (10.39 per cent), the UK (10.30 per cent) and Russia (4.26 per cent).

The share from Malaysia stood at 3.41 per cent, while that of Canada was 3.28 per cent, Germany 3.03 per cent, Sri Lanka 2.91 per cent, China 2.83 per cent, France 2.79 per cent and Australia 2.54 per cent.

The share from Japan was 2.34 per cent, Afghanistan 1.82 per cent, Singapore 1.66 per cent and Iran 1.54 per cent.

tags #Current Affairs #Foreign tourist arrivals #FTA #government

