Nov 17, 2017 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Foreign exchange earnings from tourism up by Rs 2,254 crore in October

Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) from tourism in October this year registered an increase of Rs 2,254 crore, compared to October 2016, the Tourism Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry, which records FEEs every month, said the earnings in October 2017 stood at Rs 14,354 crore, whereas the figure was Rs 12,100 crore in October 2016 and Rs 10,549 crore in October 2015.

"The growth rate in FEEs in terms of rupees in October 2017 over October 2016 has increased to 18.6 percent, compared to 14.7 percent in October 2016 over October 2015," the ministry said in a statement.

FEEs during the period January-October 2017 were Rs 1,44,225 crore, with a growth of 16.9 percent over the corresponding period last year, the statement said.

FEEs during January-October, 2016 were Rs 1,23,329 crore with a growth of 13.8 percent over January-October, 2015.

