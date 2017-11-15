App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCurrent Affairs
Nov 14, 2017 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Food services to reach Rs 5.52 lakh crore by 2022: FICCI-Technopak

A high percentage of the young and working population which is well travelled have double incomes and more eating out is driving the growth of the market.

Indian food services market is set to grow at 10 percent annually to reach Rs 5.52 lakh crore in the next five years, according to a report.

The FICCI-Technopak highlights that the food sector has emerged as a high-growth and high-profit sector due to its immense potential for value addition, particularly within the food processing industry.

The food services sector is expected to have generated direct employment for 5.5-6 million people in the financial year 2016, which is expected to increase to 8.5-9 million by the year financial year 2021, it added.

Indirect employment has seen a growth at CAGR of four percent from 2013-2016 and expected to grow six percent till 2021.

related news

Further, it pointed out that the food services market in India (organised and unorganised) is estimated at Rs 3.37 lakh crore in 2017.

Mumbai and Delhi NCR contribute to 22 percent of the overall food services market followed by six mini metros (Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata) comprising of 20 percent share, the report noted.

A high percentage of the young and working population which is well travelled have double incomes and more eating out is driving the growth of the market.

Availability of organised retail space is helping in the consistent growth of Indian and international brands across different formats, the report said.

The space is attracting significant interest from domestic as well as international private equity and venture capital funds, it added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.